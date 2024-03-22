Harris Is on Course to Be Irish Premier as Rivals Clear Path
Ireland’s higher education and science minister, Simon Harris, is on course to become the country’s youngest-ever premier after key potential rivals in the race to succeed outgoing leader Leo Varadkar opted not to stand.
