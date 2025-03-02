Harrison Ford refused to present at Oscars 2025? Here’s why Captain America actor withdrew from 97th Academy Awards

Harrison Ford will not present at the 97th Academy Awards due to a recent medical diagnosis. Following this report, he has withdrawn from the event, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published2 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Harrison Ford will not present at the 97th Academy Awards due to a certain medical condition.(AFP)

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford will not be presenting at the 97th Academy Awards as he has been diagnosed with shingles. Following the diagnosis report on Friday, the 82-year-old actor has withdrawn from his scheduled appearance as a presenter at the 2025 Academy Awards, as per Entertainment Weekly. 

This comes after his recent appearance at the Captain America: Brave New World event.

What are shingles?

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox, according to CDC. It reactivates in the bodies of individuals who have already had chickenpox before in their life. Although this condition is non-life threatening but can become a major cause of concern as one ages. The disease causes painful rash and can at times lead to serious complications like long-term nerve pain and vision loss.

