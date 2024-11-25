‘Harry, Meghan are learning’: Royal expert sceptical of Duke & Duchess’ docuseries ‘Polo’, says TV shows aren’t easy

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries 'Polo' will explore the lives of elite polo players. Additionally, the duchess is working on developing a lifestyle series featuring her interests. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Nov 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries ‘Polo’ is set to premiere on Netflix that focuses on the life of elite polo players.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries ‘Polo’ is set to premiere on Netflix that focuses on the life of elite polo players.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the spotlight again, but this time for their upcoming docuseries ‘Polo’, which is scheduled for release on Netflix in the coming days. The five-episode documentary series follows the lives of elite global players as they delve into the "fierce rivalries" and "intense training" of competitors participating in the US Open Polo Championship.

The streaming giant is also working with the Duchess of Sussex on another non-fiction project that will explore her passions for "cooking, gardening and friendship."

Also Read | Where’s Meghan Markle? Question grows about Duchess as Prince Harry travels solo

Suggesting that the new series could be a hit, BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond said, "I don't think either of these will be blockbusters, but lifestyle programmes generally appeal to a broad range of people and Meghan may well have some interesting tips on cooking and stuff around the home," reported OK!.

Noting that there is pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to deliver, she said, “It's a fiercely competitive field, so it's going to have to be good to pull the viewing figures in.” 

According to the top Royal commentator, Polo is niche. However, considering the successful write-ups of author Jilly Cooper about the polo crowd, “it could be intriguing. People do love to peek into rich people's lives,” Bond added.

Also Read | Harry and Meghan’s move to attend events solo is an ‘obvious new tactic to…’

The couple in partnership with Netflix has forked out handsome sums of money in the past, notably with docuseries Harry and Meghan, Live to Lead, Heart Of Invictus and Meet Me at the Lake. Reacting to the possibility of Netflix wanting more newsworthy content, the BBC Royal correspondent said, “I imagine Netflix is hankering after another expose like their docuseries on Royal life."

Also Read | Will Prince Harry, Meghan reunite with Royals this Christmas? Report says…

Assuming that the couple would refrain from taking up any docuseries on Royal life, she said, "I also think Harry and Meghan are probably learning that coming up with ideas and producing hit TV shows (as opposed to just acting in them) isn't as easy as it might look.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Harry, Meghan are learning’: Royal expert sceptical of Duke & Duchess’ docuseries ‘Polo’, says TV shows aren’t easy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.