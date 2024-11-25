Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the spotlight again, but this time for their upcoming docuseries ‘Polo’, which is scheduled for release on Netflix in the coming days. The five-episode documentary series follows the lives of elite global players as they delve into the "fierce rivalries" and "intense training" of competitors participating in the US Open Polo Championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The streaming giant is also working with the Duchess of Sussex on another non-fiction project that will explore her passions for "cooking, gardening and friendship."

Suggesting that the new series could be a hit, BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond said, "I don't think either of these will be blockbusters, but lifestyle programmes generally appeal to a broad range of people and Meghan may well have some interesting tips on cooking and stuff around the home," reported OK!.

Noting that there is pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to deliver, she said, "It's a fiercely competitive field, so it's going to have to be good to pull the viewing figures in."

According to the top Royal commentator, Polo is niche. However, considering the successful write-ups of author Jilly Cooper about the polo crowd, “it could be intriguing. People do love to peek into rich people's lives," Bond added.

The couple in partnership with Netflix has forked out handsome sums of money in the past, notably with docuseries Harry and Meghan, Live to Lead, Heart Of Invictus and Meet Me at the Lake. Reacting to the possibility of Netflix wanting more newsworthy content, the BBC Royal correspondent said, "I imagine Netflix is hankering after another expose like their docuseries on Royal life."