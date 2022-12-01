Footage of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary-cum-series was released on Thursday, once again putting forth the rift within the royal family at the forefront, months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The footage shows an emotional Meghan Markle and Harry, the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex, talking about his family, showing how the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Harry and Meghan quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California in the US. Netflix's release of roughly a minute of footage of ‘Harry & Meghan’ comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, embark on a trip to the United States to promote the future king's Earthshot prize. The footage included photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

In the footage, Harry and Meghan are asked why did they want to make the documentary. To which, the Duke of Sussex said, “No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," and a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us," Meghan says as the trailer ends.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

The ‘Harry & Meghan’ also includes some pictures of the couple in happier times.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth" look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history." Documentary 'Harry & Meghan’ is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy-winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?"

Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming for the streaming service. Before this documentary on Netflix, Harry and Meghan had spoken about their rift with the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

(With agency inputs)