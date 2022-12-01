‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries on Netflix puts royal family rift at forefront

Footage of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary-cum-series was released on Thursday, once again putting forth the rift within the royal family at the forefront, months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The footage shows an emotional Meghan Markle and Harry, the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex, talking about his family, showing how the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}