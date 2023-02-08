The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, are likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods".

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke about their families, royal life and mental health. Referring to the interview, Samantha Markle said in a filing that Meghan made "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to around 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the couple’s interview.

It said that the interview subjected Samantha Markle to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale".

The filing read: “Plaintiff - who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair - brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England."

It also said that Meghan used royal family’s powerful resources to spread “lies" about Samantha Markle and their father, Thomas. She said it destroyed their reputation and credibility, with an aim to promote “rags to royalty" narrative.

"Meghan - who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine's annual feature on 'The World's Most Influential People' published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy Plaintiff's reputation and which have subjected Plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale," the filing added.

