Home / News / Harry, Meghan to be questioned in defamation case: ‘Lied to spread rags to royalty narrative’
Back

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, are likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods".

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke about their families, royal life and mental health. Referring to the interview, Samantha Markle said in a filing that Meghan made "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to around 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the couple’s interview.

It said that the interview subjected Samantha Markle to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale".

The filing read: “Plaintiff - who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair - brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England."

It also said that Meghan used royal family’s powerful resources to spread “lies" about Samantha Markle and their father, Thomas. She said it destroyed their reputation and credibility, with an aim to promote “rags to royalty" narrative.

"Meghan - who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine's annual feature on 'The World's Most Influential People' published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy Plaintiff's reputation and which have subjected Plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale," the filing added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)

British royals stay silent as Prince Harry waits for 'apology' to Meghan Markle

1 min read . 06 Feb 2023
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after the match after he became Tottenham Hotspur's all time top goalscorer. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs (Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time top scorer, breaks Jimmy Greaves record

2 min read . 06 Feb 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x