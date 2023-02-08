Harry, Meghan to be questioned in defamation case: ‘Lied to spread rags to royalty narrative’
- Samantha Markle, who is Meghan Markle's half-sister, has sued her for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was 'an only child'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, are likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×