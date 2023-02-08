The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, are likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods".

