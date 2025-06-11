Harsh Goenka asks Indians travelling abroad to ‘civilise’ themselves, netizens say ‘Beg to differ’

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has pointed out the growing popularity of Indians across the world, while sounding an alarm on maintaining etiquette in public.

In a post on X, Harsh Goenka said that from shopkeepers to professors, everyone had a good word for Indians in Europe.

“Three random comments I heard in Europe: Shopkeeper: “We used to like Arabs, now Indians.” Businessman: “Tech to VC- Indians are everywhere. Professor: “My brightest students? Indians.” ” he wrote in the post.

However, he had an advice for Indians when they are travelling.

“And yet when we travel, we talk loudly, cut queues, litter freely, and ignore public decorum,” Goenka said.

Harsh Goenka noted that as Indians, we need to ‘civilise’ ourselves.

“If we want to conquer the world, we have to conquer the hearts. It’s time to civilize ourselves!”

Also Read | Harsh Goenka's hilarious contribution to Elon Musk vs Trump memefest

Can't get Indianism out of Indians, say netizens Harsh Goenka's advice started a chain of reactions on the internet, with people taking his comment with humour.

“You can the [get] anything Out of Indian But can’t Get Out Indianism from Indians [sic],” a user commented.

“We don't get visa for most of the countries,” another quipped.

A third user however said that when Europeans ruled India, Indians accepted them and their etiquettes. Now when it is India's turn to rule, Europeans must accept us the way we are.

“Beg to differ when they ruled and dominated we accepted them with all their kaanta chhuri natak nautanki [fork and knife tantrums] now when it's our turn they will have to accept us they way we are basic decorum has to be there but this become like Europeans and follow their etiquettes - nahi hoga [won't happen] [sic],” the user said.