Harsh Goenka warns ‘wars weaken economies’ after India's Operation Sindoor; netizens say ‘ready to sacrifice’

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday sounded a grim warning on a possible escalation between India and Pakistan, saying that one must brace for “economic tremors” if a war breaks out.

Goenka's comments come hours after India initiated “Operation Sindoor” during the early hours of May 7, destroying Pakistani terror camps at nine locations in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Harsh Goenka reflected upon the negativities of a war.

He said that economic tremors like a volatile rupee, less FII investment, spiking oil prices, lower infrastructure spending and a falling stock market may be the effects of an India Pakistan war.

"Let’s be careful. If Indo-Pak tensions escalate, brace for economic tremors:

- Rupee may wobble

- Foreign investors flee to safer shores

-Oil prices could spike

- Defence spending shoots up, infra takes a backseat

- Markets dive," he said in his post on X.

Goenka opined that war weakens economies.

“War weakens economies. Even for the winner,” he said.

Netizens say ‘ready to sacrifice’ Harsh Goenka's warning did not sit well with netizens, who said that they were ready to sacrifice the economy as "money will come and go".

“Finances come and go. Economy may go down but it will eventually rise. Today India will respond and the world will watch us in admiration. Say NO to terrorism and terrorists. How many more Indians should die because of those animals?! I stand with Modiji,” a user said.

“National pride and security is above economics,” another agreed.

“Money will come and go. Ready to do any sacrifice. If it escalates, India should go all out to clean up once for all. No one wants war but if thrown on us we should respond with full force. Jai Hind,” a third user said.

Operation Sindoor In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.