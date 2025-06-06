Harsh Goenka's hilarious contribution to Elon Musk vs Trump memefest: ‘Trump is now Elon's ‘X’’

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday joined the bandwagon on Friday as memes of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's very public feud took over the social media.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump on Thursday locked horns publicly for the very first time over the Republican leader's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.

The spat resulted in a memefest, with users coming up with creative takes on the matter, and Harsh Goenka also joined them.

Goenka had a hilarious take on the Elon Musk vs Trump issue. “Trump is now Elon's ‘X’”, he wrote in a play with words.

Harsh Goenka shared a hilarious meme on Musk vs Trump

Elon Musk vs Trump memes Internet users had a field day on Friday as Elon Musk and Donald Trump made their conflict public.

“Modi ji should announce a ceasefire between Musk & Trump,” a user said, referring to the US President's announcement of India and Pakistan coming to an understanding during their conflict even before the countries did it themselves.

“Zelensky demands ceasefire between Trump and Elon,” one user added.

“It's great that Musk Vs Trump is free-to-air and not pay-per-view, so we can all enjoy it. #MuskVsTrump,” another user said.

A third user posted a picture of a burning Tesla in front of Trump Plaza.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump lock horns Days after their Oval Office meeting, Musk escalated his previously restrained criticism of Trump's “big, beautiful bill", the president's top congressional priority.

He continued to make jibes at the budget bill that the President is endorsing, the peak of which was reached on Thursday. He kept sharing old tweets of Trump with contradictory views from now, which finally prompted the Republican leader to speak out.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said at the Oval Office on Friday, admitting he was “very disappointed” in the Tesla CEO.

The war of words escalated rapidly from there. It all played out on their respective social media platforms, with Musk posting on X and Trump on Truth Social.

Musk dismissed Trump's criticism. “Whatever,” he wrote.

He also claimed that Trump would not have won the election without him.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk posted, a reference to Musk's record political spending last year, which topped $250 million.

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

Trump claimed that Musk was mad that Trump was changing electric vehicle policies in ways that would financially harm Musk-led Tesla.

Things did not settle down as Elon Musk went a notch higher.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk said.

When an X user suggested Trump be impeached and replaced by Vice President JD Vance, Musk agreed.

“Yes,” he wrote.