Harsh Vardhan resigns as Union health minister ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan resigned from his position on Wednesday ahead of the mega reshuffle in the Union Cabinet scheduled to take place this evening.

Harsh Vardhan’s resignation from the key and nodal ministry handling the ongoing covid-19 crisis comes at a time when India is staring at the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry drew flak for every decision taken during the pandemic ranging from the mismanagement of the second wave to the covid-19 vaccines allocation to states and the overall running of the nationwide vaccination drive. Despite several clarifications, the doubts always prevailed over the functioning of the ministry.

In an indirect admission of the failure over handling the deadly covid-19 pandemic, Modi government will choose another candidate from the cabinet for heavy lifting of the crucial health ministry at the current juncture.

With covid-19 cases touching as high as 4.5 lakh a day in April, the healthcare system of the country collapsed completely. With several patients becoming critically ill and requiring tertiary hospital care, the number of beds, oxygen facilities and medical manpower fell severely short leaving many devoid of healthcare services. While several died, a majority of the population faced harrowing times, and the Centre and state governments kept on passing the buck to each other. Union health ministry attracted major criticism over the handling of the health crisis.

Apart from the central health ministry, Harsh Vardhan, an ENT surgeon also held portfolios of science and technology and earth sciences. He was also elected to the office of chairperson of executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) from 22 May 2020.

Harsh Vardhan represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha. Vardhan contested the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi where he defeated the incumbent Union minister of law and justice, Kapil Sibal of the Indian National Congress. He was also appointed in the first Narendra Modi government as the minister of health and family welfare on 26 May 2014. In May 2017, he was given the additional charge of ministry of environment, forest and climate change following the death of minister Anil Madhav Dave.

On 30 May 2019, Vardhan was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term government. Harsh Vardhan has been surrounded with controversies in his tenure. He drew criticism over endorsing an unproved remedy for covid-19 developed by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali in 2021. Also, in early March 2021, soon before the second wave hit the country in the “deadliest so far" manner, Harsh Vardhan declared that "endgame" of the pandemic is here.

Harsh Vardhan as the Delhi state minister of health in 1994 had been instrumental in the implementation of the pilot project of the Pulse Polio Programme involving the mass immunization of 1 million children up to the age of 3 in Delhi. Later, the programme was launched nationwide in 1995 leading to 88 million children being immunized. On 28 March 2014, India was declared polio-free by the WHO, as there had been no reported cases for three years.

There are speculations over 43 new ministers taking oath this evening. It’s the first major reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

