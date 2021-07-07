Harsh Vardhan resigns as Union health minister ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Harsh Vardhan represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha. Vardhan contested the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi where he defeated the incumbent Union minister of law and justice, Kapil Sibal of the Indian National Congress. He was also appointed in the first Narendra Modi government as the minister of health and family welfare on 26 May 2014. In May 2017, he was given the additional charge of ministry of environment, forest and climate change following the death of minister Anil Madhav Dave.

