Harvard Business School recently written a case study on boAt and its co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta is on the 'top of the world'.
Sharing then case study and his visit to Harvard Business School, Gupta took to LinkedIn and wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee… "
"We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world," he added.
Here's the Instagram post (with same LinkedIn caption):
Operated by Imagine Marketing limited, boAt is is the Indian digital-first company that sells earphones, headphones, wireless speakers, smartwatches and connector cables.
The firm sold 'indestructible' connector cables in 2016 solely through Amazon India. Following this, the firm started selling personal audio with bassheads, wired earphone product range, waterproofing and robust cables. With time, boAt expanded into wireless audio, home audio, portable Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches.
Now, with the achievements on the list, and a case study none other by Harvard Business School, it is a proud moment for the Indian start-up firms.
