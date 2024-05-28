Harvard Plans to Stay Silent on Controversial Issues After Furor
Harvard University will no longer issue official statements about public matters that don’t “directly affect the university’s core function,” following months of turmoil over its response to the Hamas attack on Israel and ensuing retaliatory war in Gaza.
(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University will no longer issue official statements about public matters that don’t “directly affect the university’s core function," following months of turmoil over its response to the Hamas attack on Israel and ensuing retaliatory war in Gaza.