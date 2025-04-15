Donald Trump now threatens to tax Harvard as ’Political Entity’ after $2.2 billion funding freeze

President Donald Trump has doubled down on Harvard University, threatening their tax-exempt status, as tensions escalated after the elite US university refused to accept far-reaching policy changes ordered by the White House.

Donald Trump said Harvard University "should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity" if it does not submit to his demands for the college to change the way it runs itself, including selection of students and authority for professors.

Tax-exempt status is "totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST," he added in the post on his Truth Social network.

Earlier, Donald Trump had already moved to freeze $2.2 billion of federal funds in retaliation for the top university's defiance of the administration's push to bring campuses to heel.

Trump accused Harvard of pushing “political, ideological, and terrorist inspired” notions rather than acting in the public interest.

Charges of anti-Semitism have been levelled against numerous US universities and colleges since widespread campus protests were held against the war in Gaza.

Trump's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism responded Monday with a statement announcing the $2.2 billion hold in multi-year grants, plus a freeze on $60 million in government contracts.

Trump's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism responded Monday with a statement announcing the $2.2 billion hold in multi-year grants, plus a freeze on $60 million in government contracts.

What is Donald Trump Demanding From Harvard? The heads of the US Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration co-signed a letter to Harvard on Friday. In this letter, they claimed “Harvard has in recent years failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment.”

This was followed by a list of demands for the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to fulfil. Key among them were: