Uncertainty for Indian students as Harvard loses right to enrol foreign students, sues US government
SummaryDHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a stern warning to all universities, asserting that enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right. The order directly impacts more than 788 Indian students studying in Harvard as of now.
The simmering standoff between the US government and the storied Harvard University boiled over on Thursday (Friday morning India time) when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked the university’s certification to admit foreign students for the 2025-26 academic year.