Harvard University Floats $1.65 Billion Upcoming Debt Sale
Harvard University is considering the sale of as much as $1.65 billion of bonds, marking the latest Ivy League school to sell debt this year, and potentially providing a sign of how it’s financially faring after months of turmoil over allegations of antisemitism on campus.
(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University is considering the sale of as much as $1.65 billion of bonds, marking the latest Ivy League school to sell debt this year, and potentially providing a sign of how it’s financially faring after months of turmoil over allegations of antisemitism on campus.