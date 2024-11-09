Harvey Weinstein back in hospital after cancer diagnosis, plans to sue NYC; ‘broader agenda to harm…’

Harvey Weinstein, the former American film producer who faces multiple charges for sex crimes under the #MeToo case, is back in the hospital amid chronic chronic myeloid leukemia, and plans to sue New York City officials for medical negligence.

Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial in 2025 for sexual assault and remains in custody while being treated for bone cancer. The Hollywood mogul's last visit to the hospital was in September 2024 when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains.

Harvey's representatives issued a statement, accusing NYC Health and Hospital of medical negligence. “We won’t discuss Mr. Weinstein’s medical specifics, but we are appalled by the ongoing medical negligence shown by NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue," Weinstein’s representatives said.

"This isn’t the fault of Rikers, [Correctional Health Services], or the Bellevue doctors, whom Mr. Weinstein deeply respects. However, refusing to keep him at Bellevue during his trial is a severe oversight, jeopardizing his ability to attend court.

The statement went on to say that Weinstein had hired legal counsel to sue NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue, as he ‘had the right to proper care while in custody.’ "This treatment suggests a broader agenda to harm him through lawfare and inadequate healthcare," read the statement.

Weinstein had reportedly been receiving treatment at Rikers Island Jail, where he’s faced numerous health complications. Weinstein is reportedly battling chronic myeloid leukemia. It is currently unclear, how Harvey's cancer prognosis, or his illness will impact the ongoing legal proceedings, reported New York Post.

