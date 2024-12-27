The Haryana government has announced the schedule for public holidays in 2025. The holidays include all Saturdays and Sundays in 2025. Festivals, state holidays and national holidays that fall on Saturdays and Sundays have been excluded from the list. Following are those days:
Republic Day 26 January: Sunday
Basant Panchmi/Chhotu Ram Jayanti, 2 February: Sunday
Shaheedi Diwas, 23 March: Sunday
Ram Navmi, 6 April: Sunday
Vaisakhi, Chhath Puja, 13 April: Sunday
Id-ud-zuha (Bakrid), 7 June: Saturday
Raksha Bandhan, 9 August: Saturday
Janmashtmi, 16 August: Saturday
Haryana Day, 1 November: Saturday
In a release listing public holidays, the Haryana government said, “It is hereby notified that the holidays enumerated in the Schedule I, II, III shall be observed as public holidays in all public offices under the Haryana government during the calender year 2025.”
The state government has introduced "Special Days" to celebrate notable historical and cultural figures. These days will not be marked as public holidays but honour the contributions of the figures.
Netaji's Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: 23 January
Sant Ladhu Nath Ji Jayanti: 12 March
Hasan Khan Mewati Shaheedi Diwas: 15 March
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti: 11 April
Sant Dhanna Bhagat Jayanti: 27 April
Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji Jayanti: 29 April
Shri Guru Gauraksh Nath Memorial Day: 23 May
Mateshwari Devi Ahilyabai Holkar jayanti: 31 May
Veer Banda Bairagi Balidan Diwas: 9 June
Bhai Lakhi Shah Vanzara Jayanti: 4 July
Bhai Makhan Shah Labana Jayanti: 7 July
Kavi Baaje Bhagat Jayanti: 15 July
Maharaja Daksh Prajapati Jayanti: 27 July
Shri Guru Jambheshwar Ji Jayanti: 26 August
Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti: 17 September
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: 31 October
Sant Namdev jayanti: 12 November
Virangana Jhalkari Bai Jayanti: 22 November
