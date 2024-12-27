The state government has introduced "Special Days" to celebrate notable historical and cultural figures. These days will not be marked as public holidays but honour the contributions of the figures.

The designated ‘Special Days’ days include:

Netaji's Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: 23 January

Sant Ladhu Nath Ji Jayanti: 12 March

Hasan Khan Mewati Shaheedi Diwas: 15 March

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti: 11 April

Sant Dhanna Bhagat Jayanti: 27 April

Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji Jayanti: 29 April

Shri Guru Gauraksh Nath Memorial Day: 23 May

Mateshwari Devi Ahilyabai Holkar jayanti: 31 May

Veer Banda Bairagi Balidan Diwas: 9 June

Bhai Lakhi Shah Vanzara Jayanti: 4 July

Bhai Makhan Shah Labana Jayanti: 7 July

Kavi Baaje Bhagat Jayanti: 15 July

Maharaja Daksh Prajapati Jayanti: 27 July

Shri Guru Jambheshwar Ji Jayanti: 26 August

Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti: 17 September

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: 31 October

Sant Namdev jayanti: 12 November

Virangana Jhalkari Bai Jayanti: 22 November

First Published:27 Dec 2024, 11:25 AM IST

