The Haryana government has announced the schedule for public holidays in 2025. The holidays include all Saturdays and Sundays in 2025. Festivals, state holidays and national holidays that fall on Saturdays and Sundays have been excluded from the list. Following are those days:

Republic Day 26 January: Sunday

Basant Panchmi/Chhotu Ram Jayanti, 2 February: Sunday

Shaheedi Diwas, 23 March: Sunday

Ram Navmi, 6 April: Sunday

Vaisakhi, Chhath Puja, 13 April: Sunday

Id-ud-zuha (Bakrid), 7 June: Saturday

Raksha Bandhan, 9 August: Saturday

Janmashtmi, 16 August: Saturday

Haryana Day, 1 November: Saturday

In a release listing public holidays, the Haryana government said, “It is hereby notified that the holidays enumerated in the Schedule I, II, III shall be observed as public holidays in all public offices under the Haryana government during the calender year 2025."

The state government has introduced "Special Days" to celebrate notable historical and cultural figures. These days will not be marked as public holidays but honour the contributions of the figures.

The designated ‘Special Days’ days include: Netaji's Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: 23 January

Sant Ladhu Nath Ji Jayanti: 12 March

Hasan Khan Mewati Shaheedi Diwas: 15 March

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti: 11 April

Sant Dhanna Bhagat Jayanti: 27 April

Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji Jayanti: 29 April

Shri Guru Gauraksh Nath Memorial Day: 23 May

Mateshwari Devi Ahilyabai Holkar jayanti: 31 May

Veer Banda Bairagi Balidan Diwas: 9 June

Bhai Lakhi Shah Vanzara Jayanti: 4 July

Bhai Makhan Shah Labana Jayanti: 7 July

Kavi Baaje Bhagat Jayanti: 15 July

Maharaja Daksh Prajapati Jayanti: 27 July

Shri Guru Jambheshwar Ji Jayanti: 26 August

Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti: 17 September

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: 31 October

Sant Namdev jayanti: 12 November