BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in a land dispute at around 9:30 pm on the day of Holi, March 14, Sonipat Police informed news agency ANI.
The incident occurred in Jawahar village, where the accused fired three bullets at the BJP leader, according to a report by India Today. The identity of the accused is not revealed yet; who was furious over a property bought by the BJP leader.
CCTV footage from the incident has emerged online, where the BJP leader was seen running towards a shop shouting, “Maar dega mujhe ye (he will kill me).”
The accused follows him to the shop and shoots him. He is pulled away by the bystanders.
