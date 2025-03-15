Haryana: BJP’ Surendra Jawahra shot dead by neighbour on Holi following land dispute

BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in a land dispute at around 9:30 pm on the day of Holi, March 14, Sonipat Police informed news agency ANI.

The incident occurred in Jawahar village, where the accused fired three bullets at the BJP leader, according to a report by India Today. The identity of the accused is not revealed yet; who was furious over a property bought by the BJP leader.

CCTV footage from the incident has emerged online, where the BJP leader was seen running towards a shop shouting, “Maar dega mujhe ye (he will kill me).”

