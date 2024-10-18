CM Nayab Singh Saini announces big decision after oath-taking: ‘Free dialysis services’ | Check who is eligible

After taking charge, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced free dialysis services for chronic kidney patients across all government hospitals in the state.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes charge of the office, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes charge of the office, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

In a major decision taken the day after being sworn in as the Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini announced on October 18 that dialysis services will be provided for free for chronic kidney patients in all the state's government hospitals.

Saini also announced that in future, free dialysis facilities will be provided in all medical colleges as well, according to a statement by the Department of Public Relations (DPR) Haryana.

Saini Takes Oath, BJP Marks Show of Strength

Emerging as the star of BJP's Haryana 2024 assembly election campaign, Saini was sworn in as chief minister on October 17. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Saini and 13 others in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent alliance leaders.

"...my heartfelt gratitude to 2.80 crore people for the mandate that kept the development and reconstruction of Haryana moving. I am thankful to PM Modiji for giving me the opportunity to become the Haryana CM ... your (PM's) special affection towards Haryana gives us unlimited energy to work hard continuously. Under your inspirational leadership, Haryana is touching new heights of development every day. This nonstop journey of development will continue in the state. For the third time with a full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy and enthusiasm for good governance, equality and the welfare of the poor," he wrote on X.

Saini was the "surprise pick" to replace BJP's Haryana strongman ML Khattar but proved naysayers wrong by nabbing the win over a resurgent Congress and anti-incumbency rhetoric in the state, as per a PTI report.

The OBC leader is now heading the party's third consecutive government in the state, having won 48 of the 90 assembly seats. Three independents, including India's richest woman, billionaire Savitri Jindal, also extended their support to the BJP administration.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCM Nayab Singh Saini announces big decision after oath-taking: ‘Free dialysis services’ | Check who is eligible

