Haryana cop run over by mining mafia during illegal mining probe

Tawadu DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who was investigating an illegal mining case, was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Haryana police officer, who had gone to investigate an illegal stone-mining in Haryana's Nuh, was allegedly run over by a stone-laden truck. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was killed when he went to stop the illegal mining of stones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Haryana police officer, who had gone to investigate an illegal stone-mining in Haryana's Nuh, was allegedly run over by a stone-laden truck. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was killed when he went to stop the illegal mining of stones.
In a statement, Nuh Police said, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver."
In a statement, Nuh Police said, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver."
The police also said that a search operation is underway to apprehend the accused.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The police also said that a search operation is underway to apprehend the accused.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DSP Surendra Bishnoi had reached Pachgaon area near Aravalli mountain range after receiving a tip-off about illegal mining of stones.
DSP Surendra Bishnoi had reached Pachgaon area near Aravalli mountain range after receiving a tip-off about illegal mining of stones.
When the police officer reached the spot, those who were mining the stones illegally started fleeing.
When the police officer reached the spot, those who were mining the stones illegally started fleeing.
According to news agency PTI, DSP Surendra Singh signalled the dumper-truck to a stop to check the documents. The driver sped on, running over him.