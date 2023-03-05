Haryana govt gets ₹1.14 crore after e-auctioning CM Khattar’s gifts2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 05:07 PM IST
- The auction process was organised on CM Khattar's 72nd birthday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the Haryana CM e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received from across the country.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government has recieved ₹1.14 crore from the e-auction of 51 gift items Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar got, reported Indian Express on 5 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×