The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government has recieved ₹1.14 crore from the e-auction of 51 gift items Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar got, reported Indian Express on 5 March.

Among the things auctioned included a 3D model sculpture of Khattar fetching ₹21 lakh, and sculptures of Arjun’s chariot from Mahabharat ( ₹6.41 lakh), Kamakhya Temple ( ₹5.8 lakh) and Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ( ₹1.75 lakh).

“The auction money will be spent only for the betterment of society. A total of 51 gifts put up for auction on the Uphaar portal fetched ₹1,14,95,000," IE quoted additional principal chief secretary to the chief minister Dr Amit Agarwal as saying.

“The CM Uphaar portal created by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of auctioning the gifts received and using the donations for public welfare, has received tremendous response. For the first time in Haryana, a chief minister has taken such an initiative, proving that every Haryanvi is a member of his family. The amount received from the auction of the gifts would be deposited in the chief minister’s relief fund and spent on public welfare works," Dr Agarwal added.

“In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The base amount of each gift was mentioned on the CM Uphaar portal. Soon after the completion of the auction process of the first phase, the chief minister will present the gifts to the bidders. If the bidder desires, he can also collect the gift by courier," he said.

The auction process was organised on CM Khattar's 72nd birthday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the Haryana CM e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received from across the country. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Programme.