Haryana govt gets 1.14 crore after e-auctioning CM Khattar’s gifts

“The CM Uphaar portal created by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of auctioning the gifts received and using the donations for public welfare, has received tremendous response. For the first time in Haryana, a chief minister has taken such an initiative, proving that every Haryanvi is a member of his family. The amount received from the auction of the gifts would be deposited in the chief minister’s relief fund and spent on public welfare works," Dr Agarwal added.