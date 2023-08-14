Haryana lifts ban on internet services in violence-hit Nuh district: Report

Haryana lifts ban on internet services in violence-hit Nuh district: Report2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Internet services restored in Haryana's Nuh district after communal clashes; curfew to be relaxed on 14 and 15 August.
The Internet services which were suspended in Haryana's Nuh district due to the widespread violence after communal clashes that erupted on July 31 have now been restored, a report by NDTV has stated.
Currently there is no official announcement on internet curbs being lifted. Earlier, the Haryana Government had extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense". The schools and educational institutions had opened on 11 August in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence.
Speaking of the curfew in the state, the Nuh district administration informed that the curfew in place, will be relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm on 14 and 15 August. "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign was also alunched in Nuh and on 15 August Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khargata said the national flag will be hoisted on all houses as well as establishments in the district.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31. Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state.
Till now, a total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 have been taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes. Besides, 160 FIRs have also been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said.
Earlier on Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July. "The religious organisations have told the Panchayat that their Yatra is incomplete and they want the Yatra to resume on 28th August. The Panchayat has agreed to their demand and supported them," Ratan Singh, a Member of the panchayat said as quoted by ANI.
While speaking to ANI, Ratan Singh said, "For those who died, the panchayat has demanded families to be given ₹1 crore and a government job to one of the relatives. For those who are injured and on ventilation, the panchayat has demanded compensation worth ₹50 thousand."
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
