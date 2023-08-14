Haryana lifts ban on internet services in violence-hit Nuh district: Report

Earlier on Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July. "The religious organisations have told the Panchayat that their Yatra is incomplete and they want the Yatra to resume on 28th August. The Panchayat has agreed to their demand and supported them," Ratan Singh, a Member of the panchayat said as quoted by ANI.

