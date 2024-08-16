Election Commission to release Assembly elections 2024 schedule today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies today in the afternoon.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published16 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
The office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies today via press conference.
The office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies today via press conference.(Reuters)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) to unveil the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies on Friday, August 16, in the afternoon.

The election regulating body will announce the schedule for assembly elections at around 3:00 PM via press conference. However, the Commission did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

The poll panel recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to oversee the preparedness for Assembly elections 2024. However, the ECI is yet to make a visit to the Eknath Shinde headed state- Maharashtra.

More details awaited…..

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
HomeNewsElection Commission to release Assembly elections 2024 schedule today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Shriram Finance

    2,937.70
    09:36 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.55 (1.47%)

    Tata Steel

    147.75
    09:36 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (1.06%)

    Dabur India

    612.10
    09:36 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.85 (1.3%)

    Godrej Consumer Products

    1,383.45
    09:36 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    12.55 (0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    RHI Magnesita India

    637.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    46.4 (7.84%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.40
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.45 (5.99%)

    360 One Wam

    1,070.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.65 (4.35%)

    Mastek

    2,790.75
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    111.4 (4.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.000.00
      Chennai
      72,492.000.00
      Delhi
      72,988.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue