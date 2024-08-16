Hello User
Business News/ News / Election Commission to release Assembly elections 2024 schedule today

Election Commission to release Assembly elections 2024 schedule today

Written By Fareha Naaz

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies today in the afternoon.

The office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies today via press conference.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) to unveil the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies on Friday, August 16, in the afternoon.

The election regulating body will announce the schedule for assembly elections at around 3:00 PM via press conference. However, the Commission did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

The poll panel recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to oversee the preparedness for Assembly elections 2024. However, the ECI is yet to make a visit to the Eknath Shinde headed state- Maharashtra.

More details awaited…..

