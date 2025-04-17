Haryana murder case: Netizens advise staying away from reel makers, YouTubers like Ravina Rao for own safety

In a shocking incident, a man was murdered in Haryana's Bhiwani after he caught his wife Ravina and her lover Suresh in a compromising situation on March 25. Identified as Praveen, the slain was a resident of Gujron Ki Dhani near the Bhiwani old bus stand. He was a driver by profession and was fighting alcoholism. He had married Ravina in 2017.

Their relationship had long been tense, frequently troubled by arguments over Ravina’s increasing visibility as a YouTuber on social media, reports said. About a year and a half ago, Ravina was said to have connected with Suresh — a fellow YouTuber from Premnagar in Hisar — through Instagram, the TOI reported.

Haryana murder case: Who is Ravina Rao? Ravina, 32, is a resident of Joodi village in Rewari. She had built massive presence on social media, with over 34000 followers on Instagram. Her bio says “Don't judge a book by its cover”.

Also Read | Haryana Agri Minister Rana gives directions to officials to expedite plans to boost farmers income

Netizens react Netizens have reacted to the news with anger, suggestions and surprise.

One of the users said, “Stay away from insta reel makers and YouTubers for your own safety and sanity. Life is literally and figuratively too short to spend with such entertainers.” Another said, “Daily ki news ho gyi hai”, “Now she will gain more followers from jail”, “People should not dehumanise women as men are also involved along with them in this type of heinous crimes,” “Social media fame doesn't equal morals; this was pure betrayal, murder” were some other comments made.

Also Read | YouTuber kills husband after he catches her in intimate act with lover

Meanwhile, police reportedly questioned Ravina as part of the interrogation, where she also confessed to the murder. Both Ravina and her lover Suresh have been sent to jail. Praveen and Ravina had a son who is now living with his grandfather and uncle, reports said.