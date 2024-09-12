Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala’s son to contest from Kaithal seat

The Congress party on Wednesday released its third and fourth list candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The third list had 40 names while the fourth list comprised 5 names for the October 5 polls.

Aditya Surjewala, son of party Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep Surjewala is also in the list. Aditya will contest from Kaithal seat.

The names in the third list include former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from Panchkula, former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Rahul Makkar from Hansi, Manisha Sangwan from Dadri, Jagdish Yadav from Kosli and Lakhan Kumar Singhla from Faridabad.

Aditya Surjewala will contest from Kaithal. His father Randeep Surjewala has been an MLA from Kaithal. Hisar MP Jai Prakash’s son, Vikas Saharanw ill contest from Kalayat while Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary's wife, Pooja Chaudhary, will contest from Mulana (SC), a seat previously held by Varun Chaudhary.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon in the fourth list.

86 candidates releases so far In all, the Congress has so far released candidates for 86 of the 90-assembly seats of Haryana elections. The four seats remaining are Sohna, Bhiwani, Narnaund, and Uklana with September 12 being final day for filing nominations.

On September 8 released its second of 9 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections. The party fielded Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The party had fielded newly-inducted Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana seat.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failed to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement for the Haryana polls and are contesting as rivals.

BJP released names too BJP also released its third list of three candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Th BJP has fielded candidates for all 90 seats of Haryana now.