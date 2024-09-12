Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala’s son to contest from Kaithal seat

Haryana News: Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failed to agree on a seat-sharing deal for Haryana polls. BJP announced its third candidate list. Congress has released candidates for 86 seats, with the deadline for nominations today.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Sep 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls, Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat
The Congress party on Wednesday released its third and fourth list candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The third list had 40 names while the fourth list comprised 5 names for the October 5 polls.

Aditya Surjewala, son of party Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep Surjewala is also in the list. Aditya will contest from Kaithal seat.

Also Read | Haryana News: AAP announces third list of 11 candidates for assembly elections

The names in the third list include former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from Panchkula, former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Rahul Makkar from Hansi, Manisha Sangwan from Dadri, Jagdish Yadav from Kosli and Lakhan Kumar Singhla from Faridabad.

Aditya Surjewala will contest from Kaithal. His father Randeep Surjewala has been an MLA from Kaithal. Hisar MP Jai Prakash’s son, Vikas Saharanw ill contest from Kalayat while Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary's wife, Pooja Chaudhary, will contest from Mulana (SC), a seat previously held by Varun Chaudhary.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon in the fourth list.

86 candidates releases so far

In all, the Congress has so far released candidates for 86 of the 90-assembly seats of Haryana elections. The four seats remaining are Sohna, Bhiwani, Narnaund, and Uklana with September 12 being final day for filing nominations.

Also Read | AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana hits dead end? AAP to go solo on all 90 seats

On September 8 released its second of 9 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections. The party fielded Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The party had fielded newly-inducted Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana seat.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failed to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement for the Haryana polls and are contesting as rivals. 

BJP released names too

BJP also released its third list of three candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Th BJP has fielded candidates for all 90 seats of Haryana now.

Earlier on September 10, the party released its second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana polls. The party on September 4 released the first list of 67 candidates for elections to 90-member Haryana Assembly.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The Congress party has nominated 86 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, with a notable emphasis on family legacies.
  • The rivalry between Congress and AAP is evident, as both parties failed to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement.
  • The deadline for candidate nominations is approaching, heightening the urgency for party strategies.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsHaryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala’s son to contest from Kaithal seat

