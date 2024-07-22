Haryana news: Nuh Police tighten security for Braj Mandal Yatra today; issue traffic advisory, ban internet | 10 updates

The government has implemented strict security measures in view of the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district. On Sunday, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the district for 24 hours in the backdrop of last year's violence. Devotees undertake the Yatra on the auspicious occasion of the first day of the sacred month of Sawan.
#WATCH | Nuh SP Vijay Pratap says, "Police teams are ready and proper security arrangements have been made...The video surveillance has been increased through drones. Dog Squad and Mounted Armed Police have also been deployed..." pic.twitter.com/8hDsSLgBY5— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024
The traffic advisory states, “Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Nuh district during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Heavy vehicle drivers coming to Nuh from different places should bring their vehicles to Nuh only after the completion of the Yatra,” the advisory reads.
Temples under Nuh Police watch include Nalhareshwar temple, Aravalli mountains, Badkali Chowk, Jhirkeshwar temple, Shringeshwar temple (Singar), and the concluding points of the Yatra.
Last year, six people, including a cleric of a Gurugram mosque and two home guards, were killed after clashes broke out in Nuh on July 31. The yatra this year will commence from Nuh's Nalhar temple and head to Singar through the Jhir temple route.
On Monday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, “Volunteers have been deployed to ensure devotees don't face any problem.” He added, “Proper security arrangements have been made and surveillance has been increased...The situation is very peaceful...People from all religions are welcoming the yatra,” reported ANI.
#WATCH | Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata says, "Volunteers have been deployed to ensure devotees don't face any problem...Proper security arrangements have been made and surveillance has been increased...The situation is very peaceful...People from all religions are… pic.twitter.com/7mvtNhxZrR— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024
(With agency inputs)