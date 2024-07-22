Haryana news: Nuh Police tighten security for Braj Mandal Yatra today; issue traffic advisory, ban internet | 10 updates

Haryana government has beefed up security in Nuh in view of Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra today. Moreover, Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been temporarily suspended.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published22 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
A police vehicle stationed in front of a mosque in Nuh during a flag march on July 21 ahead of Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra.
A police vehicle stationed in front of a mosque in Nuh during a flag march on July 21 ahead of Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra. (PTI)

The government has implemented strict security measures in view of the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district. On Sunday, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the district for 24 hours in the backdrop of last year's violence. Devotees undertake the Yatra on the auspicious occasion of the first day of the sacred month of Sawan.

  • According to the police, 2,500 personnel from the police and paramilitary were deployed in the district on Sunday, reported PTI.

  • Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been temporarily suspended till 6:00 pm today, Monday, July 22.
  • The Haryana government issued an order stating, “There is an apprehension of tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public and private property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the Nuh district.

  • Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said police teams are ready, and proper security arrangements have been made. ANI reported that drone video surveillance has been increased.
  • He added, “Dog Squad and Mounted Armed Police have also been deployed.”

  • “The situation is very peaceful and cordial ahead of the yatra, and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it,” PTI quoted Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.
  • Dhirendra Khadgata said, “We also have 100 volunteers who will help police coordinate the movement along the Yatra route.”
  • The Deputy Commissioner further noted that welcome gates have been erected and food stalls have been set up for the procession members.
  • In addition to the stringent security arrangement, security personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Royal Air Force (RAF), and India Reserve Battalions (IRB) have also been stationed.

  • Nuh Police Spokesperson Krishna Kumar said a search operation is underway in the Aravalli mountains adjacent to the temples on the Yatra route.
  • The Nuh Police has issued a traffic advisory for heavy vehicle drivers. Liquor shops will remain closed today until the yatra is completed.

The traffic advisory states, “Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Nuh district during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Heavy vehicle drivers coming to Nuh from different places should bring their vehicles to Nuh only after the completion of the Yatra,” the advisory reads.

Temples under Nuh Police watch include Nalhareshwar temple, Aravalli mountains, Badkali Chowk, Jhirkeshwar temple, Shringeshwar temple (Singar), and the concluding points of the Yatra.

Last year, six people, including a cleric of a Gurugram mosque and two home guards, were killed after clashes broke out in Nuh on July 31. The yatra this year will commence from Nuh's Nalhar temple and head to Singar through the Jhir temple route.

On Monday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, “Volunteers have been deployed to ensure devotees don't face any problem.” He added, “Proper security arrangements have been made and surveillance has been increased...The situation is very peaceful...People from all religions are welcoming the yatra,” reported ANI.

 

(With agency inputs)

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
