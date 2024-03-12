Manohar Lal Khattar out, Nayab Singh Saini in: Why did BJP leadership not choose him as chief minister?
Lok Sabha elections 2024: OBC leader and Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini has been elected the Haryana chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.
Hours after Manohar Lal Khattar submitted his resignation as Haryana chief minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership elected OBC leader and party chief Nayab Singh Saini to takeover the reins of the state. Manohar Lal Khattar quitting the chief minister post was followed by the resignations of his Cabinet, including three members of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JPP). Deprived of support from JJP, the BJP leadership, supported by five Independent MLAs, met the Governor to stake claim to the government.