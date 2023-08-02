Haryana Nuh violence: VHP to hold ‘major demonstration’ in Noida today. Routes to avoid1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST
VHP plans protest in Noida against communal violence in Haryana; CrPC section 144 enforced in Noida.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, plans to hold "major demonstration" in Noida today to protest communal violence in Haryana. The VHP alleges that a specific community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession organised by its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, to the Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh.
