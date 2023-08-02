The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, plans to hold "major demonstration" in Noida today to protest communal violence in Haryana . The VHP alleges that a specific community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession organised by its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, to the Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh.

“In the violence, hundreds of vehicles have been damaged and set on fire. Two police home guards have died, while pilgrims, Bajrang Dal workers have been injured," VHP's Noida Mahanagar mantri Dinesh said on Tuesday.

Security has been tightened in the region.

Routes to avoid today

The protest march on Wednesday will start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A and will move towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt. Meanwhile, CrPC section 144 has been enforced in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untuword events.

The restrictions do not allow unlawful assembly of more than four people, or holding of rallies, protests, or processions, without prior permission from the police authorities, according to an official order which is in effect from July 20 till August 3.

This is an unfortunate incident…: CM Khattar

A total of 80 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), according to media reports.

The communal violence in Nuh district spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed.

So far, five people including two home guards and one Naib imam have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. More than 20 police officers were injured and many cars along with shops were set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.

"This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and the police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this," said Khattar.