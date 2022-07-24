Haryana Police apprehends four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

Haryana Police apprehends four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
Haryana Police recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from the possession of four arrested miscreants who belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Haryana Police have arrested four miscreants who belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Babyal village adjoining Ambala Cantonment and recovered a total of three pistols and 22 live cartridges from their possession on Saturday night, said police as quoted by news agency PTI.
The arrested people have been identified as Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. Police informed that accused Shashank belongs to the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh while the three hailed from Ambala.
They said that police nabbed all four accused near a cremation ground in Babyal village. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law against the accused on Sunday.
All you need to know about ganster Lawrence Bishnoi
1) Lawrence Bishnoi, a 29-year-old Punjab-based gangster, began his career as a student leader and joined the Student Organisation for Punjab University (SOPU). He became involved in extortion cases in Firozpur.
2) Delhi Police had named Bishnoi as the mastermind of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the Congress party in December last year, was shot dead by some assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
3) He had allegedly sent gangster Sampat Nehra, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, to Mumbai to do a recce around Salman Khan's house. During his interrogation in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, he said he wanted to teach Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
4) He told the police that since Sampat Nehra didn't have a rifle to shoot a long-distance target, he couldn't execute the killing. He later bought a rifle worth ₹4 lakh to murder Salman Khan. The assignment to murder the Bollywood actor was foiled by the police when they recovered the weapon. Sampat Nehra was arrested in Bengaluru in June 2018.
5) Gangster Bishnoi also said that his his community will never forgive Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck when he was shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan because blackbaucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.
