Haryana Police apprehends four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

2) Delhi Police had named Bishnoi as the mastermind of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the Congress party in December last year, was shot dead by some assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

