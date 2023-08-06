Haryana Violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh extended till 8 August2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST
- The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended till August 5.
The Haryana government has extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. As per the order, the ban shall be in force up to 11:59 pm on 8 August.
“It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, Internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals," the order stated.
Moreover, suspension of these services has also been extended in Palwal district till 5 pm on August 7, news agency PTI reported.
Mobile internet and SMS services has been suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state. Six people have died in the clashes.
In Nuh, a hotel-cum-restaurant was being being on 6 August. District administration said that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence.
While speaking to reporters, District town planner Vinesh Kumar said, “The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. Today, this action is being taken. This is a hotel-cum-restaurant and is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken."
Earlier on 5 August, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension. The state home minister was referring to a TV channel sting of a CID inspector purportedly claiming that authorities had inputs about potential trouble during the VHP yatra in the Muslim-majority district, Vij said a video of the sting operation was going viral and it has to be investigated whom the inspector shared that intelligence with, a report by PTI has stated.
Anil Vij has claimed that " there was a big game plan" behind the communal clashes in the state's Nuh district. Vij told the media, "People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands, and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, Someone must have arranged these. From where did weapons come?"
(With inputs from agencies)
