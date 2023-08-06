Earlier on 5 August, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension. The state home minister was referring to a TV channel sting of a CID inspector purportedly claiming that authorities had inputs about potential trouble during the VHP yatra in the Muslim-majority district, Vij said a video of the sting operation was going viral and it has to be investigated whom the inspector shared that intelligence with, a report by PTI has stated.