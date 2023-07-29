Some Haryana women farmers met the Gandhi family at a luncheon hosted by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi for them at her residence, a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to their fields, and expressed a concern regarding her son. When is Rahul Gandhi getting married?

As the women asked Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul Gandhi married, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli in turn asked them to find a girl for him. To this amusing conversation, Rahul Gandhi said, “It will happen."

During his last visit to the Haryana fields, Rahul Gandhi had promised some women farmers that he would invite them over to his mother’s house, 10, Janpath. Fulfilling his promise, the Congress leader invited some women farmers over for lunch and spent time with them.

During their conversation, one of the women farmers told Sonia Gandhi: “Get Rahul married." To which Sonia Gandhi said, “Aap ladki dhundho na [You find a girl for him]"

At this, Rahul Gandhi said, "It will happen...".

The luncheon and the time spent was shared on a video by Rahul Gandhi. The video showed Rahul was fed by one of the women.

Speaking about Rahul during the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi told the women, “Sweet lagta hai na…sabse shararti hai ye…daant main khati thi [He looks sweet, right? He is the naughtiest and I would get shouted at]."

The Gandhi family was also seen dancing with the women.

"A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of talk. Got priceless gifts - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday while sharing the video of the meeting.