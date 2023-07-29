Haryana women farmers ask Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married. This is her response | Watch video1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:15 PM IST
As the Haryana women farmers asked Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli in turn asked them to find a girl for him
Some Haryana women farmers met the Gandhi family at a luncheon hosted by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi for them at her residence, a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to their fields, and expressed a concern regarding her son. When is Rahul Gandhi getting married?
GANDHI’S INVITATION
On July 8, Rahul Gandhi made a stop at Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat and interacted with the locals. He also drove a tractor, sowed paddy and shared food with the farmers who were working in the fields.
Rahul Gandhi had then promised to invite them over to Delhi for a 'Delhi Darshan' as they said they had never visited the national capital despite living so close. He also invited them over for lunch with them.
(With agency inputs)