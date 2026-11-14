Has ₹43,060 crore cleaned the Ganga in 10 years? Govt counters Bloomberg report on persistent pollution

A decade after the launch of the Namami Gange programme, questions remain over whether the government's investment in cleaning the Ganga has made a significant difference to its water quality.

A recent Bloomberg investigation, based on 10 years of satellite data covering nearly 2,000 km of the river and independent water tests, found that large stretches remain polluted despite the government spending ₹43,060 crore on the cleanup programme.

The investigation looked at changes in turbidity, algae and surface temperature, along with water samples collected from 12 locations around Kanpur and Varanasi. Its findings raised questions about whether the money spent and infrastructure created have translated into a cleaner river.

The government has defended the programme, arguing that the investigation does not capture the condition of the entire river.

It says water quality has improved in several stretches, sewage-treatment capacity has increased and industrial pollution has declined.

However, it has also acknowledged that pollution continues in parts of Uttar Pradesh, sewage-treatment capacity remains inadequate in some areas and stronger enforcement is needed.

The findings point to a mixed picture: there has been progress in some stretches, but cleaning the Ganga remains a work in progress.

What did the Bloomberg investigation find? The Bloomberg investigation examined whether a decade of investment under Namami Gange had resulted in a measurable improvement in the river's health.

It used satellite data to track turbidity, algae and surface temperature over time, along with independent water testing around Kanpur and Varanasi.

The findings suggest that pollution remains a serious concern in several stretches. They also raise questions about whether the government's spending has delivered the expected environmental benefits.

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The larger issue is how the success of a river-cleaning programme should be measured. Spending money and building sewage-treatment plants are important steps, but they do not automatically mean that the river is cleaner.

The results must be visible in regular water-quality tests.

Why the Ganga cannot be judged through a few samples The government argues that a river stretching nearly 2,500 km cannot be assessed through satellite observations and samples from just 12 locations.

The Ganga flows through five states and passes through different geographical and climatic conditions. It also receives water and sediment from major tributaries, including the Yamuna, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi, Gomti and Son.

Water conditions in the Himalayan stretches are very different from those in densely populated cities and the plains downstream. Rainfall, seasonal changes, water flow and local pollution sources also affect the river.

A proper assessment must therefore cover different stretches and seasons. It must examine pollution levels, the functioning of treatment plants and whether water quality has improved over time.

What can satellites tell us about river pollution? Satellite images help researchers monitor large stretches of a river over several years. They can track changes in turbidity, algae and surface temperature and identify areas that need closer examination.

However, satellite data cannot provide a complete picture of water quality.