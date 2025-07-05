Hasin Jahan’s ‘love you’ post for Mohammed Shami after divorce has a ‘characterless’ jibe

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has levelled fresh allegations against him, claiming that he hired criminals to attack, harass and defame her. She also accused the pacer of ruining their family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, which began with the words “I love you”, Jahan spoke about their long-standing legal battle. “We have been involved in a legal battle for 7 years. What did you (Shami) gain from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you destroyed your own family,” she wrote.

She further questioned, “How many criminals did you buy to kill us, defame us, harass us, and defeat us from all sides — did you gain anything from it?”

Jahan also said that the money spent could have been better used for their daughter’s welfare. “If the money had been spent on your daughter's education, life, and future, and if you had given me a good life, wouldn’t that have been so much better?” she added.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month in alimony to his wife and daughter. Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee directed the cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh to Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to their daughter each month.

The order came after Jahan challenged a 2023 sessions court ruling, which had directed Shami to pay ₹50,000 to his wife and ₹80,000 to his daughter.

During the hearing, Jahan’s lawyer argued that Shami’s financial situation allowed for a higher maintenance amount. According to his income tax return for the 2021 financial year, his annual income was around ₹7.19 crore, or roughly ₹60 lakh per month.

Hasin Jahan, who worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders, married Shami in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015.