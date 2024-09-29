Hassan Nasrallah death: Protests erupt in J-K over killing of Hezbollah Chief. Watch

In Jammu and Kashmir, a protest march was held in Budgam district on Sunday against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

The recent protest follows a rally held the day before as people of the state took to the streets to condemn the airstrike by Israel in Beirut that resulted in the killing of Hezbollah Chief. The protest march on Saturday witnessed a large number of people, including women and children, who held onto portraits of the Hezbollah chief, India Today reported.

This agitation erupted in the state after Israel announced that the long-time 64-year-old leader of Hezbollah died on Friday. The Iran-backed militant group later confirmed the news about the massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut.

Also Read | Meet Hashem Safieddine, successor of dead Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

In addition to Budgam district, protests were held in Sringar's old city and other areas of the state. On Saturday evening, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made a significant announcement regarding Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP)'s campaign for the Assembly election.

She cancelled the Sunday campaign in a show of solidarity and support to the people of Palestine and Lebanon struck by adversaries of the Israel-Hamas war that culminated in the Hezbollah war.

Condemning the killing of Hezbollah Chief, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance.”

According to media reports, senior Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan of the Revolutionary Guards was also killed in the Israeli strikes on Beirut. Hezbollah Chief's daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, and the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, Ali Karaki, were also among those killed.