An Uttar Pradesh court acquitted three of the four accused men in the 2020 Hathras case, where a young Dalit woman was raped and murdered by her alleged upper-caste attackers. The only conviction was against Sandeep Sisodia, who was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and charged under sections of the SC/ST Act, but not for rape. The three acquitted by the UP court in 2020 have been identified as Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush, news agency ANI said. The quantum of punishment is due to be announced later today.

The crime dates back to the year 2020 when a 20-year-old woman was brutally assaulted in her village. She told the police that she was dragged from a field by the accused where she was working. The accused also attempted to kill her.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and mutilations in the Hathras rape and murder case, similar to the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident, leaving her paralyzed and struggling to breathe. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away. The police allegedly barred her family from the secretive midnight funeral, where her body was cremated. Although the police and government action caused public outrage, it was defended as necessary to prevent violence.

Afterward, on 29 September, she passed away due to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Following this, her body was taken to her hometown where the UP Police and administration purportedly carried out her cremation without the family's permission or presence, under the cover of darkness.