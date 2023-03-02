Hathras case: 1 convicted, 3 walk free in gangrape-murder case verdict

An Uttar Pradesh court acquitted three of the four accused men in the 2020 Hathras case, where a young Dalit woman was raped and murdered by her alleged upper-caste attackers. The only conviction was against Sandeep Sisodia, who was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and charged under sections of the SC/ST Act, but not for rape. The three acquitted by the UP court in 2020 have been identified as Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush, news agency ANI said. The quantum of punishment is due to be announced later today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}