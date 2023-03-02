A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment to one of the accused in the Hathras rape and murder case where a young woman was raped and murdered by her alleged upper-caste attackers. Sandeep Sisodia was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The three others involved in the Hathras rape and murder case were acquitted by the Uttar Pradesh court. The court also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 against Sandeep Sisodia.

Sandeep Sisodia was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and charged under sections of the SC/ST Act. The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused, his advocate Munna Singh Pundir said.

The other accused, Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted in the case that triggered outrage, putting the Yogi Adityanath government in the dock.

All four accused were charged with murder and gang rape, as well as sections of the SC/ST Act, in the SC/ST court in Hathras by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who represents the Dalit woman's family, announced that they plan to challenge the verdict in the high court.

Sandeep Sisodia’s lawyer claimed that his client is innocent. “We will appeal in the high court against the conviction," he said.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men from her village on September 14, 2020. A fortnight later, she died at a Delhi hospital.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village near Hathras.