Hathras rape-murder: Main accused gets life, 3 others acquitted

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment to one of the accused in the Hathras rape and murder case where a young woman was raped and murdered by her alleged upper-caste attackers. Sandeep Sisodia was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The three others involved in the Hathras rape and murder case were acquitted by the Uttar Pradesh court. The court also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 against Sandeep Sisodia.

