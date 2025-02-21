Hathras stampede, Bhole Baba gets clean chit: The judicial commission tasked with investigating the 2024 Hathras stampede that killed 121 people has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The judicial commission has given a clean chit to Bhole Baba, who had organised the satsang where his devotees, mostly women, died, as per multiple news reports.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case had also given the clean chit to Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari.

After the state cabinet gives its nod, the report is likely to be presented in the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Budget session.

According to reports, the judicial commission blamed police negligence for the stampede that shook the nation on July 2 last year. The report also names the event's organisers as the main accused.

A day after the tragedy, the Yogi Adityanath government constituted a three-member judicial commission led by a retired High Court judge. It directed it to submit its report on the incident, investigating any possible angles of conspiracy that led to the stampede.

The Uttar Pradesh police also prepared a 3,200-page chargesheet against 11 people regarding the Hathras stampede incident. According to defence lawyer AP Singh, the charge sheet does not mention Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, who held the ‘Satsang’ in Hathras.

Hathras stampede On July 2, 2024, a stampede at the Fulari village in Hathras shook the nation. The incident took place during a Satsang led by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Saakar Hari and Suraj Pal.

As per official figures, the accident claimed the lives of 121 people, at least 112 of who were women. Seven of them were children. Over 80 others sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised.

As per reports, the event drew in a crowd of over two lakh devotees, while permission was only granted to have around 80,000 attendees.