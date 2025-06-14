‘Hausla rakhna Ahmedabad’ posters emerge as city mourns tragic Air India plane crash: Watch video

Posters with the phrase 'Hausla Rakhna Ahmedabad' (Keep your spirit up, Ahmedabad) are placed across the city after the devastating Air India crash tragedy, according to a video shared by the news agency PTI.

Urging residents to stay strong, the poster placed at traffic junctions in Ahmedabad also states, "ye shahar aj utna hi toota hai jitna vo vimaan."(this city as much broken as that plane).

Air India plane crash On Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area near Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport at around 1:40 pm, killing 241 people on board.

Following the crash, Air India shared details regarding the incident on the social media platform X. The airline wrote, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

Air India further informed, “The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.”

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was one of the 241 individuals on board who died in the unfortunate crash.

High-level committee formed The central government has set up a high-level committee to investigate the Air India plane crash, which will submit the report in three months.

The Committee will review the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and manage such occurrences and propose comprehensive guidelines for addressing similar instances in the future, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Friday.

“The Committee will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on X.

The high-level committee headed by Home Secretary will include secretary or joint secretary of the Home Affairs ministry, Secretary of Civil Aviation, representative from the Gujarat home department, representative from the state disaster response authority, police commissioner of Ahmedabad, the Director General (DG), Inspection and Safety of the Indian Air Force, DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, DG of the aviation regulator- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, special director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director of Directorate of Forensic Science Services.