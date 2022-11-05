Have an old diesel car? Don't drive in Delhi, else pay hefty fine

Have an old diesel car? Don't drive in Delhi, else pay hefty fine1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
New Delhi is chocking due to the deteriorating air quality which prompted the Delhi government to restricted the operation of several diesel cars in the national capital. All non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles have been banned as part of the anti-pollution measures.
The ban was recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Violation of the ban will attract a penalty of ₹20,000.
The order issued by Delhi Transport Department states that only BS6 complaint vehicles and essential and emergency services will be allowed till the situation improves.
Delhi transport department has also sent a message to vehicle owners whose cars come in the 'banned' category.
"Since your vehicle is falling in above category you are hereby directed not to ply your registered vehicle in Delhi till enforcement of Stage III/ IV of GRAP. If found plying, the vehicle will be liable for prosecution under section 194 MV Act, 1988 which entails with a fine of ₹20,000," the message read.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third day in a row. A thick layer of smog continued to cover Delhi as the national capital recorded an AQI of 408 today. An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" which can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.
Diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, all CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi.
The other steps taken include at least 50 per cent Delhi govt work from home, diesel LMVs in Delhi and bordering districts of NCR (essentials exempted) are also not allowed, ban on construction activities and others.
