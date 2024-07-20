‘Have not slept for…,’ says passenger after Microsoft global outage caused flight delays and cancellations

Flight operations continue to feel the impact Microsoft global outage on Saturday, July 20. On Friday, several flights were reported to be delayed, re-scheduled and cancelled following massive IT catastrophe that put down check-in system at airports across India.
Delhi and Rajasthan Airports had to issue manual boarding passes amid the Microsoft issue which was apparently reported to be associated to an antivirus program update. According to Microsoft, the problems began at 1900 GMT on Thursday. It impacted users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon.
Banks, TV channels and other business across the globe, in addition to Airlines, were struggling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years.
We have listed some passenger woes following the global outage:
#WATCH | Microsoft outage affecting flight operations: A passenger at Delhi airport says "I am travelling to London and my flight is delayed by half an hour at least. There is a long queue outside the airport. Most of the flights are delayed..." pic.twitter.com/CTvYseXdOm— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: A passenger says, "I was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru yesterday. The flight got cancelled...Although we were provided with the service, but they did not accommodate us...We have not slept for the whole night..." pic.twitter.com/BtfP1q7rE3— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024
#WATCH | Microsoft outage affecting flight operations: A passenger at Chennai International Airport says, "I am a medical doctor from Sri Lanka. I was to go to Bhubaneshwar to give a lecture, but yesterday night my flight got cancelled. Then today morning, I couldn't find a… pic.twitter.com/oGhLSWWI2x— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024
VIDEO | Passengers wait in queue outside #Chennai airport as flight services remain affected for the second day today due to #Microsoft outage. At least 16 flights were cancelled, and 30 others were delayed for several hours.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ZpuWVAxGNH
VIDEO | “My flight was from Goa to Delhi and there was a delay due to server issues. They gave us a boarding pass, made by hand, with our names spelled wrong. I was standing in the line for about two hours (to get the pass)," says a stranded passenger at Goa airport.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024
(Full… pic.twitter.com/wwEpQ9sA5J
A friend of one of the flight passengers, underscoring the problems, informed PTI that one of her companions had their flight delayed while another who had to go to Kolkata had their flight cancelled.
VIDEO | IT outage hits operations at Raipur airport, resulting in the cancellation of five flights for the day.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024
VIDEO | IT outage hits operations at Raipur airport, resulting in the cancellation of five flights for the day.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024
One of the passenger at Gujarat Airport, highlighting the setback of depending on digital systems, said, “We are used to the digital world now. We cannot work without it. This crash will impact us on a large scale.”
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Microsoft faces global outage, flight operations affected.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Microsoft faces global outage, flight operations affected.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

A passenger says, "We are used to the digital world now. We cannot work without it. We are completely dependent on digital systems. This crash will impact us on a large scale.
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday said, "The Microsoft cloud computing system has failed…... It has affected the back-end services which include bookings, check-ins, etc."
(With agency inputs)