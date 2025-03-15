Taking a firm stand on the ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a virtual meeting of about 25 world leaders on Saturday that they had to be prepared to defend any Ukraine peace deal themselves. Keir Starmer has also urged world leaders to maintain pressure on Russia's Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire.

Leaders from nations, including from Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand were on virtual call with Keir Starmer.

“My feeling is that sooner or later, he [Vladimir Putin] is going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussion,” Starmer said, adding, “But, and this is a big but for us this morning in our meeting, we can't sit back and simply wait for that to happen. We have to keep pushing ahead, pushing forward, and preparing for peace and a peace that will be secure and that will last.”

"If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is serious about peace, it's very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire," Starmer said, adding, “We have to keep pushing ahead, pushing forward, and preparing for peace and a peace that will be secure and that will last.”

Just as the world is hoping for a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia, pausing the three-year-old war, Vladimir Putin addressed US President Donald Trump's “request” to spare Ukrainian troops retreating from Russia's Kursk region, stating that Moscow would only guarantee their safety if they “surrender.”

Vladimir Putin emphasised that Ukrainian authorities need to instruct their troops to lay down their arms.